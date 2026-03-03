IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Director Jeffrey Stein Acquires 50,000 Shares of Stock

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey Stein purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,648,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 54,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,789,101.76. The trade was a 1,167.95% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ IDYA opened at $33.04 on Tuesday. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.45 and a 1 year high of $39.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.99 and its 200-day moving average is $30.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -25.22 and a beta of 0.09.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $21.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.49) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IDYA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded IDEAYA Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.69.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 30.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 122,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 28,322 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 8.2% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 57,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 4,308 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 345.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 547,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,970,000 after buying an additional 424,625 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 33.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 19.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. 98.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEAYA Biosciences is a clinical-stage precision oncology company dedicated to the discovery and development of novel therapies that exploit synthetic lethality in cancer cells. By targeting key DNA damage response pathways, the company aims to selectively kill tumor cells exhibiting specific genetic vulnerabilities while sparing healthy tissue. IDEAYA’s pipeline includes small-molecule inhibitors designed to address underserved tumor types, and its lead programs are advancing through Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials in multiple oncology indications.

Central to IDEAYA’s approach is its Modular Approach to Precision (MAP) platform, which integrates proprietary genomic and functional screening technologies to identify critical cancer-specific dependencies.

