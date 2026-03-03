IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky Sells 23,326 Shares of Stock

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 23,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $657.55, for a total value of $15,338,011.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 83,606 shares in the company, valued at $54,975,125.30. The trade was a 21.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Down 3.0%

IDXX opened at $636.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.90. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $356.14 and a 12 month high of $769.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $671.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $669.00.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.01). IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 69.78% and a net margin of 24.62%.The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.290-14.800 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $830.00 target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $775.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $765.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $750.00 to $730.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $783.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on IDXX

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDEXX Laboratories

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtus Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. WealthCollab LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 55.9% during the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

About IDEXX Laboratories

(Get Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc (NASDAQ: IDXX) is a global developer, manufacturer and provider of diagnostic products and services primarily for the animal health, water testing and food safety markets. Headquartered in Westbrook, Maine, the company supplies in-clinic diagnostic instruments, consumables, reference laboratory testing and practice-management tools that support veterinarians, livestock and dairy producers, and utilities and food producers worldwide.

IDEXX’s product portfolio includes point-of-care tests and immunoassays designed for rapid diagnosis in veterinary clinics, in-clinic chemistry and hematology analyzers, automated urinalysis systems, and digital diagnostic solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.