Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane (IFSUF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane (OTCMKTS:IFSUF – Get Free Report) is expected to post its results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 10th. Analysts expect Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane to post earnings of $0.1175 per share and revenue of $317.3220 million for the quarter.

Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:IFSUF opened at $10.80 on Tuesday. Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $12.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, New Street Research raised shares of Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane Company Profile

Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane S.p.A. (OTCMKTS: IFSUF) is an independent telecommunications infrastructure company based in Italy. The firm owns, operates and develops passive wireless network sites, including towers, rooftops and indoor coverage solutions, for major mobile network operators. By providing colocation and site management services, Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane supports the roll-out and enhancement of cellular networks across 2G, 3G, 4G and 5G technologies.

The company’s portfolio comprises more than 23,000 sites throughout Italy, from urban centers to rural areas, enabling national coverage and network densification.

