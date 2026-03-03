Insider Selling: D-BOX Technologies (TSE:DBO) Director Sells C$750,000.00 in Stock

D-BOX Technologies Inc. (TSE:DBO – Get Free Report) Director Daniel Marks sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.75, for a total transaction of C$750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,000,000. The trade was a 20.00% decrease in their position.

Get D-BOX Technologies alerts:

Daniel Marks also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 23rd, Daniel Marks sold 1,070,500 shares of D-BOX Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.72, for a total value of C$770,760.00.

On Wednesday, February 25th, Daniel Marks sold 500,000 shares of D-BOX Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.74, for a total value of C$370,000.00.

D-BOX Technologies Price Performance

Shares of DBO stock opened at C$0.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.17. D-BOX Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.14 and a 12 month high of C$1.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$164.82 million, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.94.

D-BOX Technologies Company Profile

D-BOX Technologies ( TSE:DBO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$13.79 million for the quarter. D-BOX Technologies had a return on equity of 71.47% and a net margin of 31.15%. As a group, equities analysts expect that D-BOX Technologies Inc. will post 0.0096552 EPS for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

D-BOX redefines and creates realistic, immersive and haptic entertainment experiences by providing whole-body feedback and stimulating the imagination through movement. Haptics essentially allows for sensations that would be perceived if the body were to interact directly with physical objects. This expertise explains why D-BOX has collaborated with some of the world’s best companies to tell captivating stories. Whether it be movies, video games, virtual reality applications, themed entertainment or professional simulators, D-BOX’s mission is to make the world live and vibrate like never before.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for D-BOX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D-BOX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.