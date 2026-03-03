Insider Selling: National Australia Bank (ASX:NAB) Insider Sells A$1,938,479.31 in Stock

National Australia Bank Limited (ASX:NAB – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Irvine sold 40,348 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$48.04, for a total transaction of A$1,938,479.31.

The stock has a market capitalization of $145.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.89.

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through Business and Private Banking; Personal Banking; Corporate and Institutional Banking; New Zealand Banking; and Corporate Functions and Other segments. It accepts transaction accounts, savings accounts, debit cards, and term deposits; and specialized accounts, such as foreign currency, business interest, cash maximiser, farm management, community free saver, statutory trust, and project bank accounts, as well as farm management deposits.

