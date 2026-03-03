Insider Selling: National Australia Bank (ASX:NAB) Insider Sells A$1,938,479.31 in Stock

National Australia Bank Limited (ASX:NAB – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Irvine sold 40,348 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$48.04, for a total transaction of A$1,938,479.31.
National Australia Bank Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $145.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.89.
National Australia Bank Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than National Australia Bank
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- America’s 1776 happening again
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- I’m 70 With $1.5M: Would Converting $120K a Year to a Roth Be Smart or a Costly Mistake? (Ask An Advisor)
- ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow!
Receive News & Ratings for National Australia Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Australia Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.