Intel Corporation $INTC Shares Sold by Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd

Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd lessened its holdings in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,207,715 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 476,634 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises approximately 3.4% of Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Intel were worth $74,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth $1,579,378,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Intel by 210.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,498,219 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $346,230,000 after purchasing an additional 10,514,007 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 385,903,735 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,644,244,000 after purchasing an additional 8,513,298 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Intel by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 19,396,839 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $434,489,000 after purchasing an additional 7,736,635 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi grew its position in Intel by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 43,995,698 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $962,626,000 after purchasing an additional 6,117,601 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Melius Research upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $45.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, EVP David Zinsner bought 5,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.50 per share, with a total value of $249,985.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 247,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,514,160. This trade represents a 2.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Boise April Miller sold 20,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $981,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 113,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,545,593. This trade represents a 15.03% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of INTC opened at $45.50 on Tuesday. Intel Corporation has a twelve month low of $17.67 and a twelve month high of $54.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -568.68, a PEG ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.67.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The chip maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $13.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.37 billion. Intel had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 0.51%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Intel has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel’s core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel’s product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

