Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. $NTLA is Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd’s 6th Largest Position

Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd increased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) by 279.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,889,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,337,428 shares during the quarter. Intellia Therapeutics accounts for 4.6% of Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd owned approximately 5.08% of Intellia Therapeutics worth $101,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 24.8% in the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: FDA has removed the clinical hold on the MAGNITUDE Phase 3 IND for nexiguran ziclumeran (nex‑z) in ATTR‑CM, allowing enrollment and late‑stage development to resume — a direct de‑risking event for a core program. GlobeNewswire: FDA Lift on MAGNITUDE

FDA has removed the clinical hold on the MAGNITUDE Phase 3 IND for nexiguran ziclumeran (nex‑z) in ATTR‑CM, allowing enrollment and late‑stage development to resume — a direct de‑risking event for a core program. Positive Sentiment: Multiple news outlets reported the FDA lift (press release + Reuters coverage), which amplifies the market impact and clarifies the path forward for Intellia’s heart/ATTR program. Reuters: FDA lifts clinical hold

Multiple news outlets reported the FDA lift (press release + Reuters coverage), which amplifies the market impact and clarifies the path forward for Intellia’s heart/ATTR program. Positive Sentiment: William Blair upgraded NTLA from Market Perform to Outperform, adding analyst support that can boost investor demand following the regulatory update. Finviz: William Blair upgrade

William Blair upgraded NTLA from Market Perform to Outperform, adding analyst support that can boost investor demand following the regulatory update. Positive Sentiment: Intellia completed enrollment in the Phase 3 HAELO trial of lonvo‑z for hereditary angioedema and is advancing U.S. commercialization planning for a potential one‑time therapy — progress that increases late‑stage program optionality. Yahoo Finance: HAELO enrollment & commercialization plans

Intellia completed enrollment in the Phase 3 HAELO trial of lonvo‑z for hereditary angioedema and is advancing U.S. commercialization planning for a potential one‑time therapy — progress that increases late‑stage program optionality. Neutral Sentiment: Chardan Capital reiterated a Buy rating on NTLA, which maintains sell‑side visibility but is confirmation rather than new positive information. American Banking News: Chardan reiteration

Chardan Capital reiterated a Buy rating on NTLA, which maintains sell‑side visibility but is confirmation rather than new positive information. Neutral Sentiment: Brookline Capital published FY‑2026 earnings estimates / forecasts for NTLA; analyst modeling updates are relevant for expectations but not as market‑moving as the FDA decision. American Banking News: Brookline Capital estimates

Brookline Capital published FY‑2026 earnings estimates / forecasts for NTLA; analyst modeling updates are relevant for expectations but not as market‑moving as the FDA decision. Negative Sentiment: Intellia remains a pre‑revenue/early‑commercial gene‑editing company with negative margins and consensus negative EPS for the year — ongoing cash needs and execution risk remain material despite regulatory progress.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Evercore set a $8.00 price target on Intellia Therapeutics and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. William Blair upgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, January 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.90.

In other news, EVP Birgit C. Schultes sold 8,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.21, for a total transaction of $78,358.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 98,533 shares in the company, valued at $907,488.93. This represents a 7.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John M. Leonard sold 34,146 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.21, for a total value of $314,484.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,013,339 shares in the company, valued at $9,332,852.19. The trade was a 3.26% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 53,051 shares of company stock worth $488,600 in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $15.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.08. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $28.25.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.16. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 609.85% and a negative return on equity of 56.81%. The business had revenue of $23.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.27) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: NTLA) is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company focused on developing potentially curative genome editing therapies using the CRISPR/Cas9 platform. The company’s research spans both in vivo and ex vivo applications of CRISPR/Cas9, aiming to correct or disable disease‐causing genes with a single administration. Intellia’s lead in vivo program targets transthyretin amyloidosis (ATTR) by delivering CRISPR/Cas9 machinery directly to the liver, while additional preclinical efforts pursue treatments for hemophilia A, hereditary angioedema and other genetic disorders.

Beyond its in vivo pipeline, Intellia collaborates with strategic partners to extend the impact of its genome editing approach.

