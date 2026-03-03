Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Upgraded by William Blair to “Outperform” Rating

William Blair upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NTLA. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. JonesTrading lowered Intellia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 10th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.90.

Shares of NTLA stock opened at $15.44 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 2.09. Intellia Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $28.25.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $23.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.81% and a negative net margin of 609.85%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.27) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will post -5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 34,146 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.21, for a total transaction of $314,484.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,013,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,332,852.19. The trade was a 3.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Birgit C. Schultes sold 8,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.21, for a total transaction of $78,358.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 98,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,488.93. The trade was a 7.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 53,051 shares of company stock worth $488,600 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTLA. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 154.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 90,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 55,118 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $171,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 8.0% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 521,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,709,000 after acquiring an additional 38,521 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 3.8% in the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 85,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: FDA has removed the clinical hold on the MAGNITUDE Phase 3 IND for nexiguran ziclumeran (nex‑z) in ATTR‑CM, allowing enrollment and late‑stage development to resume — a direct de‑risking event for a core program. GlobeNewswire: FDA Lift on MAGNITUDE

FDA has removed the clinical hold on the MAGNITUDE Phase 3 IND for nexiguran ziclumeran (nex‑z) in ATTR‑CM, allowing enrollment and late‑stage development to resume — a direct de‑risking event for a core program. Positive Sentiment: Multiple news outlets reported the FDA lift (press release + Reuters coverage), which amplifies the market impact and clarifies the path forward for Intellia’s heart/ATTR program. Reuters: FDA lifts clinical hold

Multiple news outlets reported the FDA lift (press release + Reuters coverage), which amplifies the market impact and clarifies the path forward for Intellia’s heart/ATTR program. Positive Sentiment: William Blair upgraded NTLA from Market Perform to Outperform, adding analyst support that can boost investor demand following the regulatory update. Finviz: William Blair upgrade

William Blair upgraded NTLA from Market Perform to Outperform, adding analyst support that can boost investor demand following the regulatory update. Positive Sentiment: Intellia completed enrollment in the Phase 3 HAELO trial of lonvo‑z for hereditary angioedema and is advancing U.S. commercialization planning for a potential one‑time therapy — progress that increases late‑stage program optionality. Yahoo Finance: HAELO enrollment & commercialization plans

Intellia completed enrollment in the Phase 3 HAELO trial of lonvo‑z for hereditary angioedema and is advancing U.S. commercialization planning for a potential one‑time therapy — progress that increases late‑stage program optionality. Neutral Sentiment: Chardan Capital reiterated a Buy rating on NTLA, which maintains sell‑side visibility but is confirmation rather than new positive information. American Banking News: Chardan reiteration

Chardan Capital reiterated a Buy rating on NTLA, which maintains sell‑side visibility but is confirmation rather than new positive information. Neutral Sentiment: Brookline Capital published FY‑2026 earnings estimates / forecasts for NTLA; analyst modeling updates are relevant for expectations but not as market‑moving as the FDA decision. American Banking News: Brookline Capital estimates

Brookline Capital published FY‑2026 earnings estimates / forecasts for NTLA; analyst modeling updates are relevant for expectations but not as market‑moving as the FDA decision. Negative Sentiment: Intellia remains a pre‑revenue/early‑commercial gene‑editing company with negative margins and consensus negative EPS for the year — ongoing cash needs and execution risk remain material despite regulatory progress.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: NTLA) is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company focused on developing potentially curative genome editing therapies using the CRISPR/Cas9 platform. The company’s research spans both in vivo and ex vivo applications of CRISPR/Cas9, aiming to correct or disable disease‐causing genes with a single administration. Intellia’s lead in vivo program targets transthyretin amyloidosis (ATTR) by delivering CRISPR/Cas9 machinery directly to the liver, while additional preclinical efforts pursue treatments for hemophilia A, hereditary angioedema and other genetic disorders.

Beyond its in vivo pipeline, Intellia collaborates with strategic partners to extend the impact of its genome editing approach.

