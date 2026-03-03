Intercontinental Exchange Inc. $ICE Holdings Raised by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,977 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $7,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 59.5% during the third quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 73.3% in the second quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 128.6% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $164.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $93.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.18. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.17 and a fifty-two week high of $189.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.23% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 33.28%.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 2,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $383,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 27,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,262,566. This trade represents a 8.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 13,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.86, for a total value of $2,070,340.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 54,319 shares in the company, valued at $8,357,521.34. This represents a 19.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 359,063 shares of company stock valued at $55,879,604 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ICE. Morgan Stanley set a $183.00 price target on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Barclays set a $193.00 target price on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price target (down from $202.00) on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.40.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE) is a global operator of exchanges, clearing houses and data services that provides infrastructure for the trading, clearing, settlement and information needs of financial and commodity markets. Founded in 2000 by Jeffrey C. Sprecher as an electronic energy trading platform, the company has grown through organic expansion and acquisitions to operate a broad portfolio of assets spanning listed equities, futures and options, fixed income, and over-the-counter derivatives.

Recommended Stories

