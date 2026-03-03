Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG Shares Purchased by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,440 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,997 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $69,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rossmore Private Capital increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 998 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 21.7% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC now owns 917 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 1,614 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $496.25 on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $425.00 and a 1 year high of $603.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $528.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $512.06. The firm has a market cap of $176.23 billion, a PE ratio of 62.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.65.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.26. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 28.38%.The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Positive Sentiment: Completed acquisition expands direct operations in Italy, Spain, Portugal, Malta, San Marino and related territories — gives Intuitive closer customer relationships, pricing/control over da Vinci and Ion distribution and a clearer path to recurring service/consumable revenue. GlobeNewswire: Intuitive Expands Investment and Footprint in Europe

Completed acquisition expands direct operations in Italy, Spain, Portugal, Malta, San Marino and related territories — gives Intuitive closer customer relationships, pricing/control over da Vinci and Ion distribution and a clearer path to recurring service/consumable revenue. Positive Sentiment: Recent quarterly results showed an EPS and revenue beat with double‑digit revenue growth — supports the longer‑term growth narrative and recurring revenue expansion from installed systems and consumables. Yahoo Finance: Q4 earnings recap

Recent quarterly results showed an EPS and revenue beat with double‑digit revenue growth — supports the longer‑term growth narrative and recurring revenue expansion from installed systems and consumables. Positive Sentiment: Broader AI/robotics tailwinds continue to favor market leaders like Intuitive as systems become more intelligent and sticky, reinforcing investor interest over the medium term. MarketBeat: AI Supercharges Robotics (includes ISRG)

Broader AI/robotics tailwinds continue to favor market leaders like Intuitive as systems become more intelligent and sticky, reinforcing investor interest over the medium term. Neutral Sentiment: Increased retail and analyst attention (trending searches and coverage) is drawing short‑term focus to ISRG but doesn’t by itself change fundamentals. Zacks: Trending Stock Commentary

Increased retail and analyst attention (trending searches and coverage) is drawing short‑term focus to ISRG but doesn’t by itself change fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Upfront cash consideration (reported ~€319M) and the costs/complexity of integrating several distributor operations create near‑term execution and margin risk, which can pressure the stock while investors wait to see synergies. MedTech Dive: Deal details and cost

Upfront cash consideration (reported ~€319M) and the costs/complexity of integrating several distributor operations create near‑term execution and margin risk, which can pressure the stock while investors wait to see synergies. Negative Sentiment: Valuation is stretched (high P/E and PEG) after recent gains — makes the name sensitive to profit‑taking, any soft guidance or macro headwinds.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.49, for a total transaction of $254,499.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 131 shares in the company, valued at $71,852.19. The trade was a 77.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Patricia L. Wadors sold 220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.71, for a total transaction of $109,936.20. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,603 shares of company stock worth $17,875,660. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ISRG. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Evercore lowered their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $580.00 to $550.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. UBS Group set a $570.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, TD Cowen raised Intuitive Surgical to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $615.86.

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon’s hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive’s business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

