iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH is BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC’s 6th Largest Position

BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 499,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,324 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 3.7% of BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $32,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 77,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 60,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after purchasing an additional 28,722 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,142,000. United Bank increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 75,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 18.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 32,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after buying an additional 4,954 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of IJH opened at $72.10 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $50.15 and a twelve month high of $72.56. The company has a market capitalization of $112.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.66 and a 200 day moving average of $66.83.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The Underlying Index consists of stocks from a range of industries. Components include financial, industrials, and information technology companies.

