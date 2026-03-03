iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF $HYDB Shares Bought by BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC

BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF (BATS:HYDB – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 262,857 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,529 shares during the quarter. iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF comprises 1.4% of BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF were worth $12,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF by 12.8% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 853,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,537,000 after purchasing an additional 96,669 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 349,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,589,000 after acquiring an additional 9,994 shares during the period. IMA Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. now owns 278,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,332,000 after acquiring an additional 9,357 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 277,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,263,000 after acquiring an additional 51,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Correct Capital Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. Correct Capital Wealth Management now owns 100,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,803,000 after acquiring an additional 7,619 shares during the period.

iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS HYDB opened at $47.22 on Tuesday. iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $44.04 and a 1 year high of $47.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.53 and a 200 day moving average of $47.48.

About iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF

The iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (HYDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlackRock High Yield Defensive Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multifactor index of high-yield bonds. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility. HYDB was launched on Jul 11, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF (BATS:HYDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.