iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF $IGEB Shares Purchased by BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC

BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF (BATS:IGEB – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 202,155 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,151 shares during the period. iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF were worth $9,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 17,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF by 347.3% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. FreeGulliver LLC grew its holdings in iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. FreeGulliver LLC now owns 53,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IGEB stock opened at $45.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.86. iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $43.12 and a 1-year high of $46.46.

The iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (IGEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multi-factor, investment-grade bond index. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility. IGEB was launched on Jul 11, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

