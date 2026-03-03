iShares TIPS Bond ETF $TIP Shares Sold by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 958,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 175,440 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned about 0.75% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $106,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Abound Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $41,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $43,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Vestwell Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $111.57 on Tuesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $106.47 and a 12-month high of $112.26. The firm has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.88.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the inflation-protected public obligations of the United States Treasury, commonly known as TIPS. The Underlying Index includes all publicly-issued the United States Treasury inflation-protected securities that have at least one year remaining to maturity, are rated investment-grade and have $250 million or more of face value.

