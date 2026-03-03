iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF $GOVT Shares Purchased by BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC

BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,206,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,055 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $27,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOVT. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 365.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 366,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,435,000 after purchasing an additional 288,160 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 15.8% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 21,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Finally, MMA Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 540,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,430,000 after acquiring an additional 259,368 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:GOVT opened at $23.20 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.48 and a 1-year high of $23.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.09 and its 200-day moving average is $23.11.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.