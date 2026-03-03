JBT Marel Corporation $JBTM Shares Sold by Champlain Investment Partners LLC

Champlain Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of JBT Marel Corporation (NYSE:JBTM – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 664,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,205 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 1.28% of JBT Marel worth $93,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JBT Marel during the second quarter valued at $141,026,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in JBT Marel during the 2nd quarter worth about $135,854,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in JBT Marel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,182,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new stake in JBT Marel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,963,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of JBT Marel in the second quarter valued at about $77,470,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

JBTM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of JBT Marel in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of JBT Marel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.50.

JBTM opened at $154.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $158.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.37. JBT Marel Corporation has a 1 year low of $90.08 and a 1 year high of $170.19. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

JBT Marel (NYSE:JBTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.06. JBT Marel had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a positive return on equity of 7.68%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 115.6% on a year-over-year basis. JBT Marel has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.000-8.500 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that JBT Marel Corporation will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. JBT Marel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -39.60%.

In other news, Director Olafur S. Gudmundsson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.09, for a total value of $1,500,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 9,980 shares in the company, valued at $1,497,898.20. The trade was a 50.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

JBT Marel Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, forming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, extracting, pasteurizing, sterilizing, concentrating, high pressure processing, weighing, inspecting, filling, closing, sealing, end of line material handling, and packaging solutions to the food, beverage, and health market.

