Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc $KDP Shares Purchased by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 83.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 204,935 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,374 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $5,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the third quarter worth about $1,217,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,927,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,221,000 after buying an additional 223,160 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 377,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,634,000 after buying an additional 127,389 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.0% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 369,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,209,000 after acquiring an additional 45,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 69.9% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 105,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 43,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KDP opened at $29.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $40.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.11. Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc has a 1-year low of $25.03 and a 1-year high of $36.12.

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Keurig Dr Pepper has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.130-2.170 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.13%.

KDP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.40.

In related news, VP Angela A. Stephens sold 10,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.52, for a total value of $295,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 54,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,599,984. This trade represents a 15.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ: KDP) is a North American beverage company formed in July 2018 through the combination of Keurig Green Mountain and Dr Pepper Snapple Group. The company designs, manufactures, markets and distributes a wide range of hot and cold beverages and related equipment, combining Keurig’s single‑serve coffee systems with a large portfolio of carbonated and noncarbonated drink brands. It operates a network of manufacturing, packaging and distribution facilities to supply retail, foodservice and e-commerce channels across its served markets.

The company’s product mix includes single‑serve coffee brewers and coffee pods under the Keurig brand as well as a broad assortment of branded beverages.

