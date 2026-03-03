KKR & Co. Inc. $KKR Shares Bought by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,745,345 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 179,793 shares during the period. KKR & Co. Inc. accounts for approximately 0.8% of CI Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. CI Investments Inc. owned 0.20% of KKR & Co. Inc. worth $226,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 109.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. United Bank purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth $769,000. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the second quarter worth $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on KKR. Wall Street Zen upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $190.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. TD Cowen lowered shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $146.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $168.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, Director Timothy R. Barakett bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $104.93 per share, with a total value of $5,246,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 235,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,658,550. This trade represents a 27.03% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Scott C. Nuttall bought 125,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $102.66 per share, with a total value of $12,832,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 15,503,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,591,614,769.68. The trade was a 0.81% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have bought 343,872 shares of company stock worth $35,367,179 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Up 3.6%

KKR opened at $90.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.21 and its 200-day moving average is $124.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.52 and a 52-week high of $153.87.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.02). KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 11.97%.The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a global investment firm headquartered in New York City that specializes in private markets and alternative asset management. Founded in 1976 by Jerome Kohlberg Jr., Henry Kravis and George R. Roberts, the firm built its reputation in leveraged buyouts and has since expanded into a multi-strategy asset manager. KKR operates across private equity, credit, real assets (including real estate and infrastructure), growth equity and hedge fund strategies, offering a range of investment products and strategies for institutional and private investors.

KKR manages capital through traditional closed-end funds as well as customized vehicles such as separate accounts, co-investments, and listed investment vehicles.

