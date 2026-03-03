L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Insider Jon Rambeau Sells 5,528 Shares of Stock

L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) insider Jon Rambeau sold 5,528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.32, for a total value of $2,047,128.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 7,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,836,651.20. This trade represents a 41.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $378.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.72 billion, a PE ratio of 44.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.63. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a one year low of $195.72 and a one year high of $379.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $337.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $303.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.19.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.10. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. This is an increase from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.27%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen cut L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $389.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Argus raised shares of L3Harris Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies to $323.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Friday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $328.57.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on L3Harris Technologies

Hedge Funds Weigh In On L3Harris Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LHX. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Motiv8 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Caitlin John LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, American National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key L3Harris Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting L3Harris Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: L3Harris announced Kenneth (Ken) Sharp will become Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer effective March 16, and Kenneth (Ken) Bedingfield will focus full-time on leading Missile Solutions and scaling solid rocket motor production — management framed this as accelerating the segment to meet urgent missile demand and preparing Missile Solutions for an eventual IPO. Read More.

L3Harris announced Kenneth (Ken) Sharp will become Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer effective March 16, and Kenneth (Ken) Bedingfield will focus full-time on leading Missile Solutions and scaling solid rocket motor production — management framed this as accelerating the segment to meet urgent missile demand and preparing Missile Solutions for an eventual IPO. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst sentiment improved with an upgrade from Argus, a development that can boost short-term investor demand and validate the company’s outlook. Read More.

Analyst sentiment improved with an upgrade from Argus, a development that can boost short-term investor demand and validate the company’s outlook. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider Samir Mehta sold 5,528 shares at an average price of $370.32 (~$2.05M); the filing shows his ownership fell by ~41.6%, which investors may interpret as a negative signal about insider conviction. Read More.

Insider Samir Mehta sold 5,528 shares at an average price of $370.32 (~$2.05M); the filing shows his ownership fell by ~41.6%, which investors may interpret as a negative signal about insider conviction. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider Jon Rambeau sold 5,528 shares at an average of $370.32 (~$2.05M), reducing his stake by ~41.9%; another large insider sale that could temper enthusiasm. Read More.

Insider Jon Rambeau sold 5,528 shares at an average of $370.32 (~$2.05M), reducing his stake by ~41.9%; another large insider sale that could temper enthusiasm. Read More. Negative Sentiment: VP Melanie Rakita disclosed two recent sales (2,378 shares on Feb 26 at $341.45 and 751 shares on Mar 2 at $370.32), totaling 3,129 shares (~$1.09M); her filings show notable reductions in her holdings. Read More.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE: LHX) is an American aerospace and defense company formed in 2019 through the combination of L3 Technologies and Harris Corporation. Headquartered in Melbourne, Florida, the company designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of technology solutions for government and commercial customers, with a particular emphasis on defense, intelligence and public safety applications.

The company’s offerings span communications systems, avionics, electronic warfare, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) sensors, space systems and mission integration.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.