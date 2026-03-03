L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Insider Samir Mehta Sells 5,528 Shares of Stock

L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) insider Samir Mehta sold 5,528 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.32, for a total transaction of $2,047,128.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 7,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,872,201.92. This represents a 41.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Samir Mehta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 5th, Samir Mehta sold 4,840 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.85, for a total value of $1,640,034.00.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:LHX opened at $378.63 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $337.11 and its 200 day moving average is $303.41. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $195.72 and a 12 month high of $379.23. The company has a market capitalization of $70.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 7.35%.The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. This is an increase from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LHX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $389.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on L3Harris Technologies to $323.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $328.57.

Institutional Trading of L3Harris Technologies

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,117,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,833 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $324,940,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 174.2% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,900,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,334 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1,053.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,181,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 72.1% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,002,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,160,000 after purchasing an additional 838,546 shares during the period. 84.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting L3Harris Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: L3Harris announced Kenneth (Ken) Sharp will become Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer effective March 16, and Kenneth (Ken) Bedingfield will focus full-time on leading Missile Solutions and scaling solid rocket motor production — management framed this as accelerating the segment to meet urgent missile demand and preparing Missile Solutions for an eventual IPO. Read More.

L3Harris announced Kenneth (Ken) Sharp will become Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer effective March 16, and Kenneth (Ken) Bedingfield will focus full-time on leading Missile Solutions and scaling solid rocket motor production — management framed this as accelerating the segment to meet urgent missile demand and preparing Missile Solutions for an eventual IPO. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst sentiment improved with an upgrade from Argus, a development that can boost short-term investor demand and validate the company’s outlook. Read More.

Analyst sentiment improved with an upgrade from Argus, a development that can boost short-term investor demand and validate the company’s outlook. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider Samir Mehta sold 5,528 shares at an average price of $370.32 (~$2.05M); the filing shows his ownership fell by ~41.6%, which investors may interpret as a negative signal about insider conviction. Read More.

Insider Samir Mehta sold 5,528 shares at an average price of $370.32 (~$2.05M); the filing shows his ownership fell by ~41.6%, which investors may interpret as a negative signal about insider conviction. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider Jon Rambeau sold 5,528 shares at an average of $370.32 (~$2.05M), reducing his stake by ~41.9%; another large insider sale that could temper enthusiasm. Read More.

Insider Jon Rambeau sold 5,528 shares at an average of $370.32 (~$2.05M), reducing his stake by ~41.9%; another large insider sale that could temper enthusiasm. Read More. Negative Sentiment: VP Melanie Rakita disclosed two recent sales (2,378 shares on Feb 26 at $341.45 and 751 shares on Mar 2 at $370.32), totaling 3,129 shares (~$1.09M); her filings show notable reductions in her holdings. Read More.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE: LHX) is an American aerospace and defense company formed in 2019 through the combination of L3 Technologies and Harris Corporation. Headquartered in Melbourne, Florida, the company designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of technology solutions for government and commercial customers, with a particular emphasis on defense, intelligence and public safety applications.

The company’s offerings span communications systems, avionics, electronic warfare, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) sensors, space systems and mission integration.

