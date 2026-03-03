LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) CEO George Lemaitre Sells 55,930 Shares of Stock

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) CEO George Lemaitre sold 55,930 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.81, for a total transaction of $6,029,813.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,476,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,181,465. This trade represents a 3.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of LMAT opened at $107.39 on Tuesday. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.42 and a 1 year high of $115.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.78, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 10.95 and a current ratio of 12.89.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 23.13%.The company had revenue of $64.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. LeMaitre Vascular’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. LeMaitre Vascular has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.810-3.010 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.640-0.690 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.87%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Zacks Research lowered shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Monday, November 10th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Citizens Jmp boosted their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LeMaitre Vascular currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 1,913.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 302 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 534.0% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 336 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 250.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc is a specialty medical device company focused on the development, manufacture and marketing of products for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, the company’s offerings include a broad portfolio of vascular surgical instruments, grafts, patches, catheters and embolic protection devices. LeMaitre’s product lines address key areas such as arterial reconstruction, endovascular repair and vascular access, serving the needs of cardiovascular surgeons and interventional specialists.

