Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.55.

LESL has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Friday, December 26th. Zacks Research cut Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $3.75 price target on shares of Leslie’s and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $1.00 price target on shares of Leslie’s and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th.

Leslie’s Trading Down 12.0%

Shares of LESL stock opened at $0.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.30. Leslie’s has a 1 year low of $0.87 and a 1 year high of $21.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.47.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported ($5.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.20) by ($1.04). The business had revenue of $147.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.19 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Leslie’s by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 102,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 14,840 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Leslie’s during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Clearfield Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $170,000.

Leslie’s, Inc (NASDAQ: LESL) is the largest direct-to-consumer retailer of swimming pool supplies and related equipment in the United States. Through a network of more than 900 company-operated stores and a robust e-commerce platform, the company offers a comprehensive range of pool chemicals, cleaning tools, pumps, filters, heaters and pool accessories. In addition to product retailing, Leslie’s provides in-store and in-home water testing services, equipment installation, repair and ongoing maintenance programs designed to support both residential and commercial pool owners.

Founded in 1963 in North Miami Beach, Florida, Leslie’s has grown from a single neighborhood pool-supply shop into a national specialty retailer.

