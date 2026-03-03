Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (TSE:MDI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$18.65 and last traded at C$18.40, with a volume of 882323 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$18.22.

MDI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Major Drilling Group International from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Major Drilling Group International from C$16.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$20.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.68, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.84, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$15.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.91.

In other news, insider Benjamin Luke Graham sold 10,000 shares of Major Drilling Group International stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.32, for a total value of C$163,200.00. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Major Drilling Group International Inc is engaged in the business of contract drilling, and it provides services to companies that are involved in mining and mineral exploration. It offers surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, and underground percussive/long-hole drilling services, as well as various drilling-related mine services. Its geographical segments are Canada – the United States; South and Central America; and Asia and Africa, of which most of its revenue comes from Canada – the United States.

