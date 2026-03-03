Mastercard Incorporated $MA is CI Investments Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

CI Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,028,705 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 54,181 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up about 2.1% of CI Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. CI Investments Inc. owned 0.11% of Mastercard worth $585,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,824 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its position in Mastercard by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 2,548 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,808 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,511,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Burney Co. boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 147.5% in the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 9,581 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,384,000 after acquiring an additional 5,710 shares during the period. Finally, Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 9.9% in the second quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MA. Macquarie Infrastructure upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $660.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Dbs Bank raised shares of Mastercard to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Daiwa Securities Group set a $610.00 target price on Mastercard and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Truist Financial set a $611.00 price target on Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $739.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $669.27.

Shares of MA opened at $522.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $543.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $558.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $465.59 and a 12-month high of $601.77.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.80 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.65% and a return on equity of 203.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.82 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.07%.

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

