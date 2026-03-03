Megaport (ASX:MP1) Insider Purchases A$832,013.82 in Stock

Megaport Limited (ASX:MP1 – Get Free Report) insider Michael Reid purchased 112,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$7.38 per share, for a total transaction of A$832,013.82.
Megaport Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -72.86 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.98.
About Megaport
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Megaport
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- America’s 1776 happening again
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- I’m 70 With $1.5M: Would Converting $120K a Year to a Roth Be Smart or a Costly Mistake? (Ask An Advisor)
- ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow!
Receive News & Ratings for Megaport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Megaport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.