Megaport (ASX:MP1) Insider Purchases A$832,013.82 in Stock

Megaport Limited (ASX:MP1 – Get Free Report) insider Michael Reid purchased 112,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$7.38 per share, for a total transaction of A$832,013.82.

Get Megaport alerts:

Megaport Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -72.86 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.98.

About Megaport

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Megaport Limited provides elastic interconnection services to the enterprises and service providers in Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan, North America, and Europe. It operates a platform that enables customers to connect their network to other services, as well as creates agile network that connects in multiple regions. The company also offers Megaport Virtual Edge, an on-demand and vendor-neutral Network Function Virtualization service that provides virtual infrastructure for network services at the edge of Megaport's global software-defined network; internet exchange services; and Megaport Marketplace, an online hub the interconnects service providers and enterprise customers.

Receive News & Ratings for Megaport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Megaport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.