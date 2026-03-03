Microchip Technology Incorporated $MCHP Stock Holdings Raised by Becker Capital Management Inc.

Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 8.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 106,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,088 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $6,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,075,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,628,692,000 after buying an additional 1,507,554 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 8.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,888,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,244,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489,258 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 10.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,452,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,298,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745,515 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,842,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,040,544,000 after acquiring an additional 343,210 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,827,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,041,868,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101,034 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microchip Technology Stock Down 0.4%

Microchip Technology stock opened at $74.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.65. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $34.13 and a 1-year high of $83.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $40.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -256.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.46.

Microchip Technology Dividend Announcement

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.16% and a negative net margin of 1.57%.The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Microchip Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Microchip Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.480-0.520 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -627.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Steve Sanghi sold 98,814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.55, for a total transaction of $7,959,467.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,922,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,242,795.45. This represents a 0.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCHP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MCHP

Microchip Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Inc is a semiconductor company headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, that designs, develops and supplies a broad portfolio of embedded control and analog semiconductors. Its product lineup centers on microcontrollers (including the well-known PIC family), digital signal controllers and associated development tools and software, along with a range of mixed-signal and analog devices, nonvolatile memory, power management, timing, interface, wireless and security products. The company also provides integrated hardware and software solutions intended to simplify embedded design and accelerate time to market for OEMs and contract manufacturers.

Microchip’s products are used across a wide range of end markets, including automotive, industrial automation, consumer electronics, communications, aerospace and defense, and Internet of Things (IoT) applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.