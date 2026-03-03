Micron Technology, Inc. $MU Shares Sold by Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd

Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 537,645 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 27,371 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology accounts for 4.1% of Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $89,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MU. REAP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter worth $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 199 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 248.0% in the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 261 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $412.67 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $371.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $256.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $464.46 billion, a PE ratio of 39.23 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.54 and a fifty-two week high of $455.50.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 17th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 28.15%.Micron Technology’s revenue was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. Micron Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 8.220-8.620 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 29th were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently 4.37%.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.89, for a total transaction of $10,747,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 248,021 shares in the company, valued at $106,621,747.69. The trade was a 9.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Teyin M. Liu bought 7,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $337.50 per share, with a total value of $2,639,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 25,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,744,625. The trade was a 43.23% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 23,200 shares of company stock worth $7,821,723 and have sold 73,623 shares worth $27,307,408. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $275.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Phillip Securities raised shares of Micron Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $390.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $350.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.83.

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

