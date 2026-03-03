MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC) Price Target Cut to $9.50 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $11.00 to $9.50 in a research note released on Monday,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of MidCap Financial Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of MidCap Financial Investment in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.25 price objective (down from $14.75) on shares of MidCap Financial Investment in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on MidCap Financial Investment from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Research raised MidCap Financial Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MidCap Financial Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.54.

MidCap Financial Investment Stock Up 4.6%

Shares of MFIC opened at $10.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $945.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.78. MidCap Financial Investment has a 1 year low of $9.48 and a 1 year high of $13.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.85.

MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. MidCap Financial Investment had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The company had revenue of ($1.38) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.87 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that MidCap Financial Investment will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MidCap Financial Investment Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. MidCap Financial Investment’s payout ratio is currently 230.30%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MidCap Financial Investment

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFIC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in MidCap Financial Investment by 730,509.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,113,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,057,000 after acquiring an additional 4,112,770 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 6.8% in the third quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,137,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,622,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in MidCap Financial Investment by 5.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,511,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,115,000 after purchasing an additional 121,523 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in MidCap Financial Investment by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,024,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,158,000 after purchasing an additional 323,137 shares during the period. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MidCap Financial Investment by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 1,484,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,981,000 after purchasing an additional 142,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.45% of the company’s stock.

About MidCap Financial Investment

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: MFIC) is a business development company that provides financing solutions to middle-market companies across the United States. The firm specializes in direct lending and asset-based financing, offering a range of debt instruments designed to support working capital needs, equipment acquisitions, lease financing and corporate recapitalizations. Its focus on senior secured loans, unitranche structures and equipment financings positions it to serve clients in sectors such as manufacturing, healthcare, transportation and energy.

Through its lending platform, MidCap Financial Investment Corporation partners with privately held and sponsor-backed companies that typically generate annual revenues between $25 million and $500 million.

