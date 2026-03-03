Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 27,577 shares, a growth of 27.4% from the January 29th total of 21,644 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 249,681 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 249,681 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Mitsubishi Electric Trading Down 1.5%
Shares of OTCMKTS MIELY opened at $75.05 on Tuesday. Mitsubishi Electric has a 12-month low of $30.89 and a 12-month high of $78.69. The company has a market cap of $79.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.80 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.95.
About Mitsubishi Electric
Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (OTCMKTS: MIELY) is a Tokyo-based multinational manufacturer of electrical and electronic equipment. Founded in 1921, the company is part of the broader Mitsubishi Group and has grown into a diversified industrial enterprise serving commercial, industrial and consumer markets. Mitsubishi Electric develops, manufactures and sells a wide range of products and systems used in building systems, factory automation, power generation and distribution, transportation, and information and communication infrastructure.
The company’s product and service portfolio includes air-conditioning and heating systems, elevators and escalators, factory automation and control equipment, power and electric systems, transportation systems and signaling for railways, and semiconductors and electronic devices.
