Monster Beverage Corporation $MNST Shares Sold by Champlain Investment Partners LLC

Champlain Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,407,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,695 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Monster Beverage worth $94,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MNST. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the second quarter valued at approximately $544,584,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 4,877.8% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,283,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,262,000 after acquiring an additional 7,137,552 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 467.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,849,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,996,000 after acquiring an additional 5,641,160 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,483,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,542,320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122,685 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 1,126.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,121,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948,827 shares in the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Monster Beverage

In other news, Director Rodney C. Sacks sold 206,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $15,197,433.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 30,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total transaction of $2,199,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 63,939 shares in the company, valued at $4,687,368.09. The trade was a 31.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Monster Beverage Trading Down 5.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $81.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.65. Monster Beverage Corporation has a twelve month low of $53.90 and a twelve month high of $87.38. The company has a market capitalization of $79.20 billion, a PE ratio of 41.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.44.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.97% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Corporation will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on MNST. Argus boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Research lowered shares of Monster Beverage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 16th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.90.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ: MNST) is an American beverage company best known for its Monster Energy brand of energy drinks. The company’s product portfolio centers on carbonated energy beverages and a range of complementary ready-to-drink offerings, including energy coffees, hydration beverages and other flavored functional drinks. Monster markets multiple sub-brands and flavor variants to address different consumer segments and consumption occasions.

Originally organized around the Hansen’s Natural line of juices and sodas, the company pivoted toward the energy drink category and formally adopted the Monster Beverage name in the early 2010s to reflect its strategic focus.

