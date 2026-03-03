Morgan Stanley $MS Shares Bought by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 103.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,448 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth $38,000. 84.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Morgan Stanley Trading Up 0.1%
MS stock opened at $166.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The company has a market cap of $264.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.47. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $94.33 and a 52 week high of $192.68.
Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 30th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 30th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 39.18%.
Trending Headlines about Morgan Stanley
Here are the key news stories impacting Morgan Stanley this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley is pursuing an OCC national trust/charter to custody client crypto assets — a new, fee-bearing service that could expand custody revenue, reduce reliance on third-party custodians and deepen institutional client relationships. Morgan Stanley Applies for National Trust Charter to Hold Clients’ Crypto
- Positive Sentiment: The firm’s equity strategy team reiterated a bullish view on US stocks despite renewed Middle East tensions — messaging that may support client flows into E*TRADE/Morgan Stanley platforms and sustain trading/wealth-management activity. MS research notes geopolitical shocks historically produce only short-lived market drawdowns. Morgan Stanley stays bullish on US stocks despite Middle East tensions, sees healthcare as best defensive bet
- Neutral Sentiment: E*TRADE from Morgan Stanley released its monthly sector-rotation study (client buy/sell flows by sector). That data can signal where retail/DIY flows are concentrating and influence short-term trading revenue and positioning across MS’s retail/wealth business. E*TRADE from Morgan Stanley Releases Monthly Sector Rotation Study
- Neutral Sentiment: Morgan Stanley’s research continues to move markets — the firm recently named Nvidia a top chip pick and has adjusted targets on other semiconductor names. Strong, visible research supports MS’s institutional sales/trading franchise but is more of a revenue mix/flow driver than a direct balance-sheet change. Nvidia’s stock is Morgan Stanley’s new top chip pick — replacing Micron
- Neutral Sentiment: Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund (MSDL) commentary and results remain part of the firm’s asset-management ecosystem — attractive yields can draw investor interest but also carry credit/risk considerations for fund performance. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund: 13.5% Yielding Gem To Buy For Pennies On The Dollar
- Negative Sentiment: Macroeconomic/geopolitical risk (Middle East escalation and higher oil) remains a possible headwind — MS says oil would need to double to derail its outlook, but sustained spikes would pressure markets/trading volumes and could hit deal activity and asset-management performance. Investors should watch oil and risk-off moves that reduce fee revenue. Here’s how far oil is away from dragging stocks into a bear market, according to Morgan Stanley
Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley
In related news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 32,968 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.61, for a total value of $6,020,286.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 357,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,254,222.62. The trade was a 8.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 15,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.77, for a total transaction of $2,942,225.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 135,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,135,424.08. The trade was a 10.48% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 129,191 shares of company stock worth $23,736,506 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.93.
Morgan Stanley Profile
Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) is a global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1935 by Henry S. Morgan and Harold Stanley, the company provides a broad range of investment banking, securities, wealth management and investment management services to corporations, governments, institutions and individual investors. Leadership has been guided by a senior executive team and board of directors; James P. Gorman has served as the company’s chief executive and chairman in recent years.
The firm’s primary business activities are organized around three principal businesses: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management and Investment Management.
