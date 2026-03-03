MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Given New $311.00 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Free Report) had its price target increased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $285.00 to $311.00 in a report issued on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on MYRG. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of MYR Group from $237.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Clear Str raised MYR Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Zacks Research lowered MYR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. Weiss Ratings upgraded MYR Group from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on MYR Group from $205.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.43.

Shares of MYRG stock opened at $273.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 36.33 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. MYR Group has a one year low of $97.72 and a one year high of $290.87.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.60. MYR Group had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The firm had revenue of $973.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that MYR Group will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MYR Group during the third quarter valued at about $1,506,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in MYR Group by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 75,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,768,000 after acquiring an additional 13,889 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in MYR Group by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 9,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 5,024 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in MYR Group by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 26,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,895,000 after purchasing an additional 10,391 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of MYR Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,516,000. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MYR Group Inc (NASDAQ: MYRG) is a specialty electrical contractor that provides a broad array of construction, maintenance and emergency restoration services to utility, commercial, industrial and renewable energy customers. The company was formed in 1995 through the consolidation of several regional specialty contractors and has since expanded its capabilities to support complex transmission and distribution projects, substation installations, communication and wireless infrastructure, as well as renewable power interconnections.

Through a network of operating subsidiaries, MYR Group delivers turnkey solutions that include overhead and underground line construction, substation and switchgear installation, substation maintenance and testing, and storm restoration services.

