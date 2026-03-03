Nemetschek (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Nemetschek SE (OTCMKTS:NEMTF – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.42 and traded as low as $80.00. Nemetschek shares last traded at $80.00, with a volume of 250 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. BNP Paribas Exane raised Nemetschek from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Nemetschek SE is a Munich-based software developer specializing in solutions for the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC) industries as well as the media and entertainment sectors. The company’s platforms encompass computer-aided design (CAD), building information modeling (BIM), visualisation and project management, enabling stakeholders across planning, design, construction and operation to collaborate on complex building and infrastructure projects.

Founded in 1963 by Prof.

