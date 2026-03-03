NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Given New $114.00 Price Target at Citigroup

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $110.00 to $114.00 in a research note released on Monday,Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Get NetApp alerts:

NTAP has been the topic of several other reports. Northland Securities set a $137.00 price target on NetApp and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of NetApp from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NetApp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NTAP

NetApp Price Performance

NTAP stock opened at $100.15 on Monday. NetApp has a one year low of $71.84 and a one year high of $126.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The data storage provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 118.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. NetApp has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.210-2.310 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 7.920-8.020 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NetApp will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. NetApp’s payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

Insider Transactions at NetApp

In other NetApp news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total transaction of $103,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 20,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,076,758.75. This represents a 4.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. Rossby Financial LCC boosted its position in NetApp by 105.5% during the third quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 224 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the third quarter worth $27,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 253 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, DV Equities LLC acquired a new position in NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NetApp, Inc (NASDAQ: NTAP) is a data management and storage company that delivers hybrid cloud data services for applications and data. Founded in 1992 as Network Appliance and rebranded as NetApp in 2008, the company is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. NetApp’s offering focuses on enabling organizations to store, manage, protect and move data across on-premises environments and major public clouds.

The company’s product portfolio centers on the ONTAP data management software and a range of storage systems and services built around it.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.