Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Given New $133.00 Price Target at President Capital

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) had its price target raised by President Capital from $120.00 to $133.00 in a research report report published on Monday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NFLX. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. KGI Securities upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. UBS Group set a $104.00 price objective on Netflix in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $120.00 price objective on Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Netflix from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.01.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $97.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $409.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.42, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.68. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $75.01 and a fifty-two week high of $134.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.22.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Netflix had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 43.26%. The firm had revenue of $12.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.760 EPS. Analysts expect that Netflix will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Director Reed Hastings sold 390,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total value of $32,696,821.10. Following the sale, the director owned 3,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,502.20. This represents a 99.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 57,260 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $5,468,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 73,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,046,658.50. The trade was a 43.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 1,080,953 shares of company stock valued at $94,655,221 over the last three months. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Netflix

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Reflection Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $1,130,000. Sankala Group LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. Tobam increased its stake in Netflix by 48,486.4% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 28,666 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 28,607 shares in the last quarter. Clearwave Capital LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Instrumental Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 892.4% in the fourth quarter. Instrumental Wealth LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Netflix

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company’s primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

Featured Articles

