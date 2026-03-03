Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $115.00 price objective on the Internet television network’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (down from $112.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on Netflix from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Phillip Securities raised Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Netflix in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus reduced their target price on Netflix from $141.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.01.

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $97.09 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.93 billion, a PE ratio of 38.42, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.91 and its 200 day moving average is $104.22. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $75.01 and a fifty-two week high of $134.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Netflix had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 43.26%. The company had revenue of $12.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.760 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total value of $2,273,450.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 122,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,166,933.60. This represents a 18.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 57,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $5,468,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 73,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,046,658.50. This represents a 43.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 1,080,953 shares of company stock valued at $94,655,221 over the last quarter. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Netflix

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Steph & Co. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 188.9% during the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 26 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 29 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company’s primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

