Netskope (NASDAQ:NTSK) Given New $23.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Netskope (NASDAQ:NTSK – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Oppenheimer from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Netskope in a research report on Friday, December 12th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Netskope from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. FBN Securities assumed coverage on shares of Netskope in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Netskope in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Netskope from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.35.

Netskope Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NTSK opened at $10.46 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.45. Netskope has a one year low of $9.13 and a one year high of $27.99. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Netskope (NASDAQ:NTSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $184.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.81 million. Netskope’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CRO Raphael Bousquet sold 3,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total value of $63,691.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matto Andrew H. Del sold 77,207 shares of Netskope stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total value of $1,306,342.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 41,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,061.56. This represents a 65.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 1,049,721 shares of company stock valued at $18,020,279 in the last quarter.

Institutional Trading of Netskope

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTSK. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netskope in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Netskope in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Triumph Capital Management raised its holdings in Netskope by 380.0% in the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Netskope by 261.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Finally, Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new stake in shares of Netskope in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

About Netskope

We are redefining security and networking for the era of cloud and AI. The cloud and AI have completely revolutionized work. We are more dispersed, more productive, and more automated than ever before, and the rate of change is only accelerating. Not since the internet has there been such a transformative tectonic shift. But, with it has come collateral damage-traditional security and networking are now broken. We founded Netskope to address this revolution. We built Netskope One, our unified, cloud-native platform from the ground up to solve the challenge of securing and accelerating the digital interactions of enterprises in this new era.

