Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.1250.

Get Neumora Therapeutics alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho set a $6.00 price target on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Neumora Therapeutics from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. William Blair raised Neumora Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Neumora Therapeutics from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Neumora Therapeutics

Neumora Therapeutics Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Neumora Therapeutics

Neumora Therapeutics stock opened at $3.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.16. The company has a current ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $534.68 million, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 3.20. Neumora Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $3.65.

In other news, insider Paul L. Berns sold 9,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total transaction of $34,464.69. Following the sale, the insider owned 7,395,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,957,099.35. This trade represents a 0.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,387 shares of company stock valued at $82,647. 26.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Neumora Therapeutics by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Neumora Therapeutics by 10.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 64,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Neumora Therapeutics by 6.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 132,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 8,383 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics by 41.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 35,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 10,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Neumora Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 47.65% of the company’s stock.

About Neumora Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Neumora Therapeutics, headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing precision therapies for disorders of the central nervous system. The company applies an integrated approach that combines advanced biological insights, single-cell genomics and machine learning to accelerate the discovery and development of novel treatments for neurological and psychiatric diseases.

Neumora’s product pipeline spans small molecules, biologics and gene-based modalities targeting areas of high unmet need such as neurodegenerative conditions, mood and anxiety disorders, neuropathic pain and movement disorders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Neumora Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neumora Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.