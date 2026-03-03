NeuroOne Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:NMTC) Now Covered by Analysts at JonesTrading

JonesTrading started coverage on shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:NMTC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $1.50 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1.98.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Stock Down 0.5%

NASDAQ:NMTC opened at $0.67 on Monday. NeuroOne Medical Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.70 million, a P/E ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.79.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:NMTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. NeuroOne Medical Technologies had a negative return on equity of 119.92% and a negative net margin of 78.34%.The business had revenue of $2.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 million.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Focus Financial Network Inc. bought a new stake in NeuroOne Medical Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in NeuroOne Medical Technologies during the third quarter worth $47,000. 16.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corp. is a medical device company focused on developing advanced neural interface technologies for diagnostic and therapeutic applications in neurosurgery and neurology. The company’s core mission is to improve patient outcomes through next-generation electrode systems that enable high-resolution neural recording and targeted stimulation. By leveraging proprietary thin-film microelectrode arrays, NeuroOne aims to offer clinicians unprecedented single-unit precision during brain mapping procedures.

The company’s flagship platform, the EVO™ system, integrates thin-film neural electrodes with intraoperative monitoring hardware and software.

