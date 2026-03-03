Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) Price Target Lowered to $18.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Free Report) had its price target cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Newmark Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Newmark Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Newmark Group in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Newmark Group in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Newmark Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NMRK opened at $14.18 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Newmark Group has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $19.83.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 3.83%.The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Newmark Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.820-1.920 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Newmark Group will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmark Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.65%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newmark Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Newmark Group by 5.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,823,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,460,000 after acquiring an additional 213,941 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Newmark Group by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,520,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,191 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Newmark Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,481,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,199,000 after purchasing an additional 55,628 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Newmark Group by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,212,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,899,000 after purchasing an additional 873,180 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 422.0% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,039,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.42% of the company’s stock.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group, Inc is a publicly traded commercial real estate advisory firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a comprehensive suite of services to real estate investors, occupiers and developers, including leasing advisory, property management, capital markets placement, loan servicing, valuation and advisory services. Newmark’s platform integrates local market expertise with national reach to support clients across diverse property types such as office, industrial, retail, multifamily and specialty assets.

Operating across two principal segments—global corporate services and capital markets & property-level services—Newmark delivers tailored solutions encompassing tenant representation, landlord leasing, investment sales, debt and equity financing, and appraisal services.

