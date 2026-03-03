NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE Shares Sold by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. lessened its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 20.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 671,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 176,720 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $50,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. apricus wealth LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.9% during the third quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 6,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 0.8% during the third quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.0% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Seaport Research Partners cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $95.00 price objective on NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.47.

In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 30,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 167,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,073,290. This trade represents a 15.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 99,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total value of $8,898,532.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 305,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,332,054.22. This trade represents a 24.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 159,049 shares of company stock valued at $14,194,542. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $92.58 on Tuesday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.72 and a fifty-two week high of $95.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $192.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14 and a beta of 0.75.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 24.93%.The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a $0.6232 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 75.68%.

NextEra Energy, Inc (NYSE: NEE), headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company’s principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra’s activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

