NIKE, Inc. $NKE Shares Purchased by Becker Capital Management Inc.

Becker Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 286,414 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,305 shares during the quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $20,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 388.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 202,411 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $15,316,000 after acquiring an additional 160,980 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at about $311,000. United Bank lifted its holdings in NIKE by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 17,067 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 24.4% during the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 16,256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In related news, Director Timothy D. Cook purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.97 per share, for a total transaction of $2,948,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 105,480 shares in the company, valued at $6,220,155.60. The trade was a 90.12% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Elliott Hill acquired 16,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $61.10 per share, with a total value of $1,001,306.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 241,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,760,965.70. This represents a 7.28% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders purchased 75,079 shares of company stock valued at $4,449,887 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NKE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $67.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Truist Financial set a $69.00 price objective on NIKE in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $65.00 price target on NIKE and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.61.

NIKE Price Performance

NKE opened at $61.00 on Tuesday. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $80.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.85. The company has a market cap of $90.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The footwear maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.16. NIKE had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The business had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.47%.

NIKE Company Profile

Nike, Inc (NYSE: NKE) is a global designer, marketer and distributor of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment and accessories. Founded in 1964 as Blue Ribbon Sports by Phil Knight and Bill Bowerman and renamed Nike in 1971, the company is headquartered near Beaverton, Oregon. Nike develops and commercializes products across performance and lifestyle categories for sports including running, basketball, soccer and training, and is known for signature technologies and design-driven product lines.

The company markets products under several primary brands, including Nike, Jordan and Converse, and sells through a combination of wholesale relationships, branded retail stores and direct-to-consumer channels such as company-operated stores and digital platforms (e.g., Nike.com and mobile apps).

