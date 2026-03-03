NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.20.

Get NiSource alerts:

NI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on NiSource from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on NiSource from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Barclays set a $45.00 target price on shares of NiSource in a research note on Monday, December 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of NiSource from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 3rd.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NiSource

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NiSource

NiSource Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in shares of NiSource during the third quarter worth $84,086,000. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its holdings in NiSource by 195.5% in the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 182,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,380,000 after acquiring an additional 121,043 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its stake in NiSource by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 340,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,737,000 after purchasing an additional 32,595 shares in the last quarter. Williamson Legacy Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 138.7% during the 2nd quarter. Williamson Legacy Group LLC now owns 29,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 17,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NiSource by 1.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,215,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $170,070,000 after purchasing an additional 55,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NI opened at $47.02 on Tuesday. NiSource has a 1 year low of $35.64 and a 1 year high of $47.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.93. The company has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.64.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. NiSource had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. NiSource has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.070 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NiSource will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

NiSource Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 3rd were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

About NiSource

(Get Free Report)

NiSource, Inc (NYSE: NI) is a publicly traded energy holding company headquartered in Merrillville, Indiana, that primarily owns and operates regulated local gas and electric utilities in the United States. Through its operating subsidiaries, the company delivers natural gas and electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers and provides the associated distribution and transmission services that keep local energy systems functioning.

The company’s core activities include natural gas distribution, electric transmission and distribution, system operations, maintenance and emergency response.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.