NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.20.
NI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on NiSource from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on NiSource from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Barclays set a $45.00 target price on shares of NiSource in a research note on Monday, December 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of NiSource from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 3rd.
NYSE:NI opened at $47.02 on Tuesday. NiSource has a 1 year low of $35.64 and a 1 year high of $47.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.93. The company has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.64.
NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. NiSource had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. NiSource has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.070 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NiSource will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 3rd were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.54%.
NiSource, Inc (NYSE: NI) is a publicly traded energy holding company headquartered in Merrillville, Indiana, that primarily owns and operates regulated local gas and electric utilities in the United States. Through its operating subsidiaries, the company delivers natural gas and electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers and provides the associated distribution and transmission services that keep local energy systems functioning.
The company’s core activities include natural gas distribution, electric transmission and distribution, system operations, maintenance and emergency response.
