Nokia (NYSE:NOK) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.37 and last traded at $8.2520, with a volume of 124729218 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.72.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NOK. Santander raised shares of Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. New Street Research set a $6.57 target price on shares of Nokia in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Nokia in a research note on Monday, February 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut Nokia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Nokia from $7.10 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.01.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $47.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.48, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Nokia by 248.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in Nokia in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nokia by 33,457.1% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,684 shares in the last quarter. Dorato Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. 5.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nokia Corporation, headquartered in Espoo, Finland, is a global telecommunications and technology company with roots dating back to 1865. Over its long history the company moved from forestry and cable operations into electronics and telecommunications, becoming widely known in the 1990s and 2000s for its mobile phones. In recent years Nokia refocused its business toward network infrastructure, software and technology licensing, and research and development, following the divestiture of its handset manufacturing business and the acquisition of Alcatel‑Lucent in 2016, which brought Bell Labs into its portfolio.

Today Nokia’s core activities center on designing, building and supporting communications networks and related software.

