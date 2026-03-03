Novagold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Novagold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Free Report) (TSE:NG) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.40 and last traded at $14.20, with a volume of 8442283 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Novagold Resources in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. B. Riley Financial lifted their price target on shares of Novagold Resources from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Novagold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Novagold Resources in a report on Friday, February 6th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.83.

Novagold Resources Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company has a quick ratio of 23.79, a current ratio of 23.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.80 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.09.

In other news, Director Dawn Patricia Whittaker acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.36 per share, with a total value of $37,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,440. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Novagold Resources

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NG. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Novagold Resources by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 46,209 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Novagold Resources by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 25,324 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Novagold Resources by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 73,524 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. lifted its stake in Novagold Resources by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 12,430 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novagold Resources by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,153 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. 57.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novagold Resources Company Profile

Novagold Resources Inc is a mineral exploration and development company headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia. The firm is focused on advancing large-scale precious metals projects through disciplined project management, environmental stewardship and community engagement. Novagold maintains a lean corporate structure while leveraging partnerships and industry expertise to advance its projects toward production.

The company’s flagship asset is the Donlin Gold project in Alaska, a 50/50 joint venture with Barrick Gold Corporation.

