NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Stake Lowered by Concord Asset Management LLC VA

Concord Asset Management LLC VA cut its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 54.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 93,279 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 113,212 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 3.2% of Concord Asset Management LLC VA’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Concord Asset Management LLC VA’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $17,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth $28,000. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $182.48 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $212.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.88.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 97.37% and a net margin of 55.60%.The company had revenue of $68.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 0.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Citic Securities upped their price target on NVIDIA from $237.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Fundamental Research set a $218.00 target price on NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.86.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NVDA

Trending Headlines about NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Insider Activity

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 200,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $36,008,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,618,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,483,201.88. The trade was a 5.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 222,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total transaction of $40,087,825.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,621,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,373,157,187.01. The trade was a 2.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 1,598,120 shares of company stock worth $289,278,314 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.