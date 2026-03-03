Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Given New $105.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Get Okta alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Okta in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Okta from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Okta from $97.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Okta from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Okta in a report on Monday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Okta presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.26.

View Our Latest Analysis on OKTA

Okta Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $73.97 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.76. Okta has a 52-week low of $68.77 and a 52-week high of $127.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.86, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.79.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. Okta had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 6.87%.The business had revenue of $742.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Okta will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Okta announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, January 5th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.07, for a total value of $950,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 134,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,775,981.95. This represents a 6.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Robert Kelleher sold 8,370 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total value of $754,890.30. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 11,266 shares in the company, valued at $1,016,080.54. The trade was a 42.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,245 shares of company stock valued at $3,385,624. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Okta

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Okta by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC increased its position in shares of Okta by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 7,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Okta by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 28,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Okta News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Okta this week:

Okta Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Okta, Inc is a publicly traded provider of identity and access management solutions, headquartered in San Francisco, California. Founded in 2009 by Todd McKinnon and Frederic Kerrest, the company completed its initial public offering in April 2017. Under the leadership of McKinnon as chief executive officer and Kerrest as chief operating officer, Okta has grown into a leading vendor in the cybersecurity space, focusing on secure user authentication, single sign-on and lifecycle management for digital identities.

At the core of Okta’s offering is the Okta Identity Cloud, a suite of cloud-native services that enable organizations to manage user access across web and mobile applications, on-premises systems and APIs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.