OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Price Target Lowered to $1.50 at Barrington Research

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Barrington Research from $2.25 to $1.50 in a research report report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised OPKO Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on OPKO Health in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.03.

Shares of OPK opened at $1.24 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $941.25 million, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.50. OPKO Health has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $2.04.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 37.19% and a negative return on equity of 17.30%. The firm had revenue of $148.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that OPKO Health will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 2,369.9% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 119,223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 114,396 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 466.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,608,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after buying an additional 1,324,988 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in OPKO Health by 39.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,386,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798,385 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in OPKO Health by 4.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,001,214 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,642,000 after acquiring an additional 161,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new stake in OPKO Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.63% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health, Inc (NASDAQ:OPK) is a diversified, global healthcare company headquartered in Miami, Florida, with a focus on diagnostics, pharmaceuticals and biologics development. The company operates two main business segments—Laboratory Services and Pharma Services & Products—driven by its mission to advance patient care through innovation in testing and targeted therapies.

In its Laboratory Services segment, OPKO leverages BioReference Laboratories, one of the largest full-service commercial labs in the United States.

