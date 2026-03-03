Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.98 and last traded at $21.70, with a volume of 2763185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ORLA shares. National Bank Financial started coverage on Orla Mining in a report on Monday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Orla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets raised shares of Orla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Orla Mining in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Orla Mining in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Orla Mining Stock Performance

Orla Mining Announces Dividend

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.26. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.94 and a beta of 0.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, January 12th were paid a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 12th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Orla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently -599.40%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orla Mining

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Orla Mining by 99.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,208,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,031,000 after purchasing an additional 601,500 shares in the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in Orla Mining during the second quarter worth about $355,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new position in Orla Mining during the third quarter worth about $2,303,000. Forge First Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Orla Mining in the third quarter valued at about $1,079,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Orla Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $807,000. 43.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orla Mining Company Profile

Orla Mining is a Canada-based mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing gold and silver projects in the Americas. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Quema oxide gold-silver project in Panama, where the company holds approximately 13,000 hectares of mineral concessions. Through feasibility studies and pilot plant testing, Orla has demonstrated the potential of heap leach processing at Cerro Quema, positioning the asset for transition into construction and production phases.

In addition to Cerro Quema, Orla Mining expanded its portfolio in early 2023 with the acquisition of the Gold Springs project located along the Utah–Nevada border in the United States.

Further Reading

