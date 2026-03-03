Osisko Development (CVE:ODV) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Osisko Development Corp. (CVE:ODV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$6.63 and last traded at C$6.53, with a volume of 264941 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.50.

Get Osisko Development alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Osisko Development from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Osisko Development

Osisko Development Trading Up 0.5%

Osisko Development Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.50, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of C$1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.72.

(Get Free Report)

Osisko Development Corp. acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and the United States. It explores for gold; and precious and base metals. The company's flagship asset is the Cariboo Gold Project covering an area of approximately 155,000 hectares consisting of 415 mineral titles located in British Columbia, Canada. It also holds a portfolio of marketable securities. Osisko Development Corp. is based in Montréal, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.